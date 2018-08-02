× Richmond Police investigate shooting on Westover Hills Boulevard

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Police are at the scene of a shooting in the 400 block of Westover Hills Blvd., not far from Midlothian Turnpike.

Richmond Police responded to the report of a shooting at the Somerset Glen apartment complex, formerly the Ashton Square apartments complex, around noon Thursday.

A detective on scene said that one person was shot. The victim’s injuries were reported as non-life threatening, according to the detective at the scene.

Police had no suspect at this time. They asked the public to come forward with any information about the shooting.

Police say there are three ways to submit crime and safety tips:

Download the P3 Tips app to your Apple or Android device which can be downloaded from the Apple App Store and Google Play.

By phone at (804) 780-1000

Visit the P3 Tips website.

This is a breaking news alert.

If you have information to share with the newsroom, click here to contact the newsroom.