× Richmond to conduct citizens’ survey across all nine districts

RICHMOND, Va. — The city of Richmond will be conducting random, citywide surveys of residents to assess public services currently being offered by the city.

Last distributed in 2014, the survey aims to provide reliable data to the city administration to help “guide budgeting processes, improve delivery of services, and enhance overall operations.”

The survey will be conducted by ETC Institute, one of the nation’s leading firms in the field of local government research. In the coming weeks, ETC will mail approximately 13,500 surveys to randomly selected Richmond residents via UPS. A minimum of 150 completed surveys from each of the city’s nine districts will be required in order to validate the survey’s results.

Individual survey submissions will remain both anonymous and confidential, and residents will have the opportunity to complete the mailed form or submit their responses online within a 10-day period. If needed, telephone follow-up surveys will be conducted to obtain the minimum number of required surveys from each district. The survey will also be made available in Spanish.