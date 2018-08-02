Rare all-blue blue crab caught in the York River

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Crew mates Jim McInteer and Alan Payne recently captured an all-blue blue crab from the York River, reported WTKR.

The crew told the Virginia Institute of Marine Science (VIMS) that they have caught blue crabs before, but never one that is all-blue. McInteer, who has been crabbing commercially for 10 years, said he knew it was a special catch when he pulled his crab pot out of the water.

McInteer and Payne later donated the crab to the laboratory of Professor Rom Lipcius, an expert at the VIMS.

Although the crab recently passed away, researchers will keep it frozen to conduct studies in the future.