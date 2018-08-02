‘Miracle Treat Day’ at Dairy Queen benefits local hospital
RICHMOND, Va. – Thursday, August 2 is Miracle Treat Day at Dairy Queen.
This means the popular ice cream chain will be donating $1 or more from every Blizzard sold to local Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.
Children’s Hospital of Richmond is one of the 170 Children’s Miracle Network affiliated hospitals.
A simple Blizzard Treat purchase can benefit this local hospital.
This is the 13th annual Miracle Treat Day and the company said Dairy Queen has raised more than $130 million since 1984.
Those who indulge in a treat are encouraged to celebrate the big event by using #MiracleTreatDay on social media.