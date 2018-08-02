Man charged with murdering his younger brother

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. -- A Stafford man was arrested Wednesday for murdering his younger brother, according to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators were called to a home on Clint Lane, at 5:51 p.m. Wednesday, to investigate a stabbing.

"Callers advised the 911 Call Center that a male subject had stabbed his brother. Upon arrival, deputies observed an unresponsive male lying on his back in a pool of blood with a stab wound on the left side of his torso that was bleeding heavily," a Stafford Sheriff's spokesperson said.

Latonio Curmon, 18, of Stafford, was pronounced dead at 6:07 p.m.

"The suspect was identified as Miequan Curmon, 19, of Stafford. A witness said he fled the scene shortly after the incident," the spokesperson said. "The Sheriff’s Office established a perimeter and called in the drone team as well as the K9 units to assist with the investigation. After several hours, the suspect was located in the area of Cool Springs Road and Kings Highway."

Miequan Curmon was charged with second degree murder and booked at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

This is a developing story.