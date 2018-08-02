Man brings seat onto NYC subway – and it’s a full leather couch

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. — Taking the subway can be tough. Sometimes we wish we could just sit and relax just like we do in the comfort of our own homes. Well, one man did just that – taking the comfort of home right onto the train.

Video shared online Monday afternoon shows a man dragging a brown leather couch through a subway station and onto a No. 4 train.

Once he settles in the train car, he is seen laying back, riding in comfort.

A video posted to Instagram by user @subwaycreatures — an account that reposts images of bizarre sightings on public transit in New York City – shows the man pulling the sofa into the train. The video is captioned, in part, “respect the hustle.” It’s been “liked” more than 27,000 times in less than a day.

As the train began to move, the man sat back with water in his hand and a walker resting on the couch beside him, another video posted by Instagram user @_issa_bomb shows.

Along with the video, @_issa_bomb wrote, “I love my city but this is crazy.”

Others seem to agree and have come to another consensus: only in New York.