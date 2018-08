RICHMOND, Va – Bunny Young and her service dog Guinness stopped by to tell us about Pawssible’s4th annual Kibbles and Bids event. The dog-friendly day features dog contests, auctions, pet photography and more that benefits Pawssible, an organization that educates people and businesses about the benefits and capabilities of service dogs. Come on out and enjoy the festivities Sunday, August 5th from 1 to 4pm at Plant Zero.

www.pawssible.org