Former Ledbury manager to open home décor store in Arts District

RICHMOND, Va. — A redeveloped downtown property has brought another new retailer to the Arts District.

Someday, a home goods and decoration shop, is set to open in the former Harvey’s Progressive Barbershop space at 22 E. Broad St.

The newly refurbished storefront and its neighboring building at 20 E. Broad St. have been redeveloped by Justin Pailey and his Catalyst Development. Each building includes a single storefront and apartments above.

Someday is a venture by Audie McDougall, who previously worked for five years as retail manager at Ledbury, whose headquarters is just a few blocks west at 315 W. Broad St.

McDougall said the new shop is built around the idea of having the things you’ve always wanted in your home.

“It’s the feeling that you want to have in your home someday,” she said. “It’s an ideal aesthetic, or what you’d need to make it a really comfy, cozy home.”

She said that Someday will carry both new and vintage goods from local and non-local designers, with plenty of kitchenware and serving items.

“It’ll be a little bit of everything but I’d say we’re primarily focused on the kitchen,” McDougall said. “We’ll have some gifty stuff for children and also have textiles, vintage rugs, pillows, and a little bit of furniture.”

