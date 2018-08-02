× AMBER Alert issued after child abducted from Reagan Washington National Airport

ARLINGTON, Va. — Virginia State Police have issued an AMBER Alert for a child abduction at Reagan Washington National Airport.

The child is believed to be in extreme danger and was last seen leaving the airport on August 2, 2018, according to police.

Abducted is JinJing Ma, Asian, Female, Black hair, Brown eyes, 12 years of age, 4 foot 11 inches tall, weighing 90 lbs.

The child is believed to have been abducted by an unknown Asian, Female, Black hair, approximately 40 years of age, wearing a black dress.

For further information contact the Metro Washington Airport Authority at 703-417-2400.