capABLE Project focuses on abilities of those contributing to a better Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Next Move Program teamed up with six professional photographers and 13 individuals with diverse needs for a social media campaign to prove that we are all capABLE.

The models who were selected have remarkable and varied stories. They are business owners, advocates, athletes, authors, volunteers, and artists. What they all have in common is their engagement in area programs.

Each portrait was captured at a different location in our city, tied to each model’s story.

These portraits have been shared throughout the spring on social media and will be on display at the Virginia Museum of History and Culture.