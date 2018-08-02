× 10th annual Citywide Back to School Rally

RICHMOND, Va. — Saturday, August 4, 9 am – 1 pm

Free school supplies will be given out to all Public School Students compliments of the Northside Coalition for Children, Inc. at their 10th annual Citywide Back to School Rally at Richmond Raceway Complex, 600 East Laburnum Avenue. The Back to School Rally is open to all public school teachers and students. Free supplies for Teachers starting at 9 am and 10 am for students and Children must be with a parent. There will also be hair cuts and dental kits provided by VCU Dental Clinic. There will also be resources available including the Department of social services.

Northside Coalition for Children, Inc. will be giving out backpacks with school supplies but is in need of the community’s help. School supplies including notebook paper, index cards, and scissors for students in grades K-5 are needed. To donate supplies or for more information contact Shonda Harris-Muhammed at 804-687-6743 or search the Facebook page.

Also look for the Back to School Kick-Off Saturday, August 18, 8 am – 1 pm at the Eastern Henrico Recreation Center, 1440 North Laburnum Avenue.