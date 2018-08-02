× 10-year-old girl dies after tree falls on Warrenton home

WARRENTON, Va. — A 10-year-old girl died Wednesday evening after a large tree fell onto her family’s home in the 6200 block of Highmeadow Place in Warrenton.

The Fauquier County Sherriff’s office received a 911 call from a neighbor and arrived at the scene to find a 10-year-old girl trapped under the tree.

The girl was found unresponsive when fire and EMS arrived and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The cause of the tree collapse is not known at this time, the Fauquier Sherriff’s Office reports, but due to recent rainfall and ground saturation, all possibilities are being investigated.