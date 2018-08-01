× Youth Triathlon benefits Virginia Home for Boys & Girls

RICHMOND, Va. — World beater alert! Michael Harlow from Endorphin Fitness and 11-year-old Annika Rogerson stopped by WTVR CBS 6 News to talk about the Aug 18 triathlon hosted by the Virginia Home for Boys & Girls.

It’s for kids 5-14 and benefits that amazing group home for children in the foster system.

Annika is a prior champ, so listen how she describes the best moment (here’s a hints: it has something to do with approaching the finish line when everyone is cheering!) Sign your child up for the VHBG Youth Triathlon presented by Endorphin Fitness now!