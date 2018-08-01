1 person dead after shots fired in I-95 police pursuit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. -- One person has died and a second person was taken to the hospital after a police pursuit on Interstate 95 ended in a crash and gunfire, according to multiple law enforcement sources.

Shots were fired from the suspect's vehicle as officers with the State Police Drug Interdiction Task Force initiated a traffic stop on Interstate 95 south of Sussex County, according to Virginia State Police spokesperson Sgt. Michelle Anaya.

The suspect's vehicle eventually exited Interstate 95 north at Exit 24.

Once off the interstate, more shots were fired from the suspect's vehicle toward police, Anaya said.

It was initially unclear whether Virginia State Police returned fire, she added.

The situation ended with a crash near the intersection of Bell Road and Loco School Road in Yale, Virginia.

It was initially unclear how the person in the car died.

A Virginia State Police K9 also died in the incident, though police could not yet confirm how the K9 died.

The names of the suspects have not yet been released.

No Virginia State Police troopers were hurt in the incident.

The incident began at 8:18 a.m., according to Virginia State Police spokesperson Corinne Geller.

