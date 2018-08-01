Superintendent: Carver cheating scandal was ‘breach of trust’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- In a press conference regarding the teacher-orchestrated cheating scandal at Carver Elementary School, Richmond Public Schools superintendent Jason Kamras spoke of building a productive path forward in the days, months and years to come.

"This is obviously a very difficult time for the Carver community," Kamras said, "but I am confident that we will mark this week as a pivotal turning point on the path to a stronger and healthier future."

The cheating scandal at Carver came to light Monday after a 34-page investigation report by the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) confirmed the allegations that numerous teachers had cheated their students by helping them correct wrong answers on their state SOL exams.

"The adults who orchestrated the systemic cheating violated a sacred trust with our students and our families," Kamras said. "I want to assure the public that the individuals involved will be help accountable. Pending board approval, no one who was involved with the scandal will be employed by Richmond Public Schools when the school year begins."

Kamras also ensured the public that, pending state approval, the teachers involved in the scandal will have their Virginia teaching and administrative licenses revoked.

"To the Richmond Public Schools team, I want to be clear that we must move beyond the culture of looking the other way when we see activities that are not acceptable," Kamras said.

Kamras went on to detail plans to convene a working group of teachers and principals to provide recommendations for teaching policy and practice in time for spring SOL testing. Other plans proposed by Kamras include Saturday and after school enrichment activities for any Carver family that would like additional support for their children. Moreover, Kamras detailed the need to prioritize diagnostic assessments for rising sixth graders to ensure that they are prepared to move on to middle school.