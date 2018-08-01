× State won’t save Intermediate Terminal Warehouse, Stone Brewing rolls ahead

RICHMOND, Va. — A decision handed down from the state may finally help clear a path for Stone Brewing’s planned East End bistro.

The old Intermediate Terminal Warehouse No. 3 at 3101 E. Main St. in July was deemed ineligible for historic preservation, according to the state’s Department of Historic Resources.

DHR’s conclusion likely will help remove the last major obstacle that had caused the Richmond City Council to repeatedly delay a vote on demolishing the building to make way for Stone’s World Bistro & Gardens.

There had been some debate recently over whether the century-old building has historic value and should be preserved, despite the city and Stone previously finding it was structurally unfit to be redeveloped as originally planned in an agreement with the Richmond Economic Development Authority.

Stone CEO Dominic Engels said this week that the DHR finding “removes one of the last hurdles in moving this project forward.”

“We know everyone is eager to breathe new life to that area of the riverfront, and we’re ready to be a part of that effort,” Engels said.

EDA Chairman John Molster said the pending DHR decision has been part of the holdup.

