Handcuffed Va. woman fatally shot self during traffic stop, police say

CHESAPEAKE, Va. -- A Virginia mother is demanding answers from police after her daughter took her own life during a traffic stop last week in Chesapeake.

Sarah Wilson was riding in the passenger's seat of a car that was pulled over by Chesapeake Police.

Officers said that said a struggle with the driver ensued during the stop.

As a result, police said officers left 19-year-old Wilson handcuffed outside of the passenger side of the car.

Officials said that is when she was able to get a gun and shoot herself in the head.

Wilson’s mother, Dawn, said she does not believe all proper police procedures were followed during the incident.

"I just if it was an accident, just tell us, please just tell us what really happened,” Dawn Wilson pleaded. “Just tell us where the footage is that you guys have been going around and gathering."

Police searched the car and said they found drugs and a syringe.

They said that although an officer was wearing a body camera, it was shut off during the scuffle with the driver.

Additionally, officials said there is no dash camera footage of the incident.

The department's ethics and conduct unit are conducting an investigation.