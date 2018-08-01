× RVA Soul House Music Fest & 1,000 Book Bags Campaign

RICHMOND, Va. — Dancing shoes and sweat towels require for this dance party, Master of Sound DJ’s (MoS) will hold their 3rd Annual RVA Soul House Music Fest, August 4, from noon – 8pm at St. Joseph’s Villa, 8000 Brook Road. The free festival will feature the eclectic sounds of some of the area’s top disc jockeys – spinning house and other types of music. Bring your lawn chairs, picnic baskets, food vendors will also be on site with items for purchase. This event is also a party with a purpose. Attendees are asked to bring school supplies and other items for children and youth in the Richmond area. Master of Sound DJ’s is a group of local disc jockeys who want to provide the Metro Richmond area with the soulful and classic genre of house music. For more information visit http://rvashf.wixsite.com/rvashf

One Thousand Backpacks Campaign, Saturday, August 4, 1 – 5pm at Sharon Baptist Church, 500 E Laburnum Ave, Richmond, Sponsored by Dreamers Imagine, Richmond Chapter National Action Network, Sharon Baptist Church, and Carol Adams Foundation. Support a child by donating backpacks or school supplies to children in need. Donation can be dropped off at the main drop off location at Sharon Baptist Church located at 500 E. Laburnum Avenue, Monday-Saturday from 12PM-3PM; St. John Baptist Church: 4317 North Avenue, Richmond; KMJ Budget Taxes: 2705 Byron Street, Richmond; Brewer’s Cafe: 1125 Bainbridge Street, Richmond; Bits and Pixels: 2930 West Cary Street, Richmond. Monetary donations are also appreciated, for more details visit www.dreamersimagine.com and click the button that says donate now. For additional information contact Brenda Coles at (804)426-6308 or email: richmondva.nan@comcast.net.