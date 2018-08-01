PETA calls for end of ‘reckless and cruel’ Chincoteague Pony Swim after death

CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. – PETA has called for the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company to end its annual pony swim after the death of a pony during the event on July 26.

In a press release, the animal rights organization announced it sent a letter to the CVFC, urging the company to make the 2018 pony swim the last of its kind, according to WTKR.

PETA says it reached out the CVFC back in May about ending the event, but the pony’s death made the organization ramp up its efforts once again.

“This pony’s needless death is the latest proof that continuing to pen ponies and auction off their foals makes the Chincoteague fire department look increasingly backwards, reckless, and cruel,” PETA President Ingrid Newkirk said in the release.

The CVFC responded to PETA with a Facebook post that said in part:

“Until you have been here, seen it with your own eyes then we ask that you reserve your judgement until you do. I have done my homework and ask that PETA does theirs.