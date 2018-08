Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, VA - The 3rd Annual Book Bag Giveaway Event takes place on Saturday, August 4th from 1pm to 4pm at 12199 Gayton Road in Richmond.

Pastor Derwin Hickman, Sr. and Lina Lassiter from Divine World Changers, share with us​ all that is happening at the event including bouncy houses, Henrico Fire and Police, music, free food, giveaways, and a game truck!