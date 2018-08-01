× 88-year-old man missing from Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, Va. — An 88-year-old man is missing out of Martinsville and may be in the company of a 59-year-old woman.

John Alee Wimbush, described as a 5’6” elderly black male with brown eyes and black/gray hair, was reported missing around 4:30 p.m. on August 1.

Wimbush was last seen at 10:28 a.m. on Forest Street in Martinsville and is believed to be in the presence of Valerie Vianna Swinson, a 5’8” 59-year-old black female with brown eyes and black/blonde hair. Swinson was last seen wearing a black and white striped tank top.

They are believed to be traveling in a 2017 Nissan Pathfinder with an unknown registration. Their possible direction of travel is I-81 north to I-95 north to Fort Washington, Maryland.

Please contact the Martinsville Police Department at 1-276-403-5328 if you have seen Mr. Wimbush or have information about his whereabouts. Complete information on this alert can be found at http://www.vasenioralert.com/