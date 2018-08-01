Man arrested on bomb making charges after FBI raids Isle of Wight home

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. – Paul Longoria, 32, has been arrested by Isle of Wight Deputies for manufacture, possession, use, etc., of fire bombs or explosive materials or devices.

Police and FBI agents were working a situation in the Grayston subdivision in Carrollton July 31 after the FBI executed a search warrant, according to authorities.

While on the scene, authorities found additional items, according to WTKR.

The sheriff’s office was called in and an additional search warrant was executed.

That warrant led to the bomb making charge.

According to court documents, the search began as a result of an investigation into threatening communications generated from an IP address originated at 22363 Graystone Drive. During the execution of a federal search warrant for electronic devices numerous items associated with the making of incendiary devices were located in the garage of the home as well as the upstairs bedroom.

The documents state the bedroom was occupied by the son of the homeowner. During the course of an interview with investigators, Paul Longoria admitted to ownership of those items.

The items in the garage are commonly used in the manufacture of destructive devices.

Many surrounding residents were stuck outside their homes during the raid.

“I asked the question, ‘What was going on?’ and they couldn’t tell me,” said Monique Nichols. “They said it would be a while out here and nobody can go back to the house. So I came back over to see if I could get in the house and still can’t get in.”

WTKR attempted to get court documents regarding this incident, but the FBI says they’re sealed.

The Isle of Wight Sheriff’s Office and the Suffolk Police Department assisted the FBI throughout the day.

Longoria is currently being held without bond at Western Tidewater Regional Jail.