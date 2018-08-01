× Henrico Police to offer rabies vaccinations to pets August 18

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico pet owners, rejoice! The Henrico County Police Division will be providing rabies shots for dogs and cats on August 18.

From 9 a.m. to noon at the Henrico County Government Center, located at 4301 E. Parham Road, pet owners can bring their animals to receive a $10 vaccine, rabies tag and certificate of inoculation.

Pet owners must register prior to attending, and cash payments must be paid at the cashier’s office in the Administration Building before seeing a veterinarian on the first level of the adjacent parking lot.

Henrico dog licenses will be available for $10. Licenses now are valid for the life of the animal while the owner lives in Henrico and its rabies vaccinations are kept current.

Under Virginia law, dogs and cats 4 months of age and older must be vaccinated for rabies. In 2018, the county has seen two confirmed counts of rabies.