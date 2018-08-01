August Weather Outlook: How long the pattern of occasional storms will continue

RICHMOND, Va. — After the wettest May and June on record, July ended about an inch above normal in terms of rainfall.

Even though there was a lot of muggy weather and hot days, July ended slightly below normal. The normal highs for the month were 89-90°, so even the really warm and muggy days ended up below normal.

A typical August produces 4.66″ of rainfall. Normal highs are in the mid and upper 80s, normal lows are in the mid and upper 60s.

The August precipitation outlook from the National Weather Service shows there’s a decent chance of above normal rainfall for the area. Our computer models show the pattern of occasional storms continuing over the next few weeks.

Temperatures may end up pretty close to normal.

