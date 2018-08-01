A taste of the Bayou with chef Brian Mullins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va – Chef Brian Mullins from Publix Aprons Cooking School shared his recipe for peppered pork tenderloin and citrus chutney with lemon scented haricot verts.

This is a featured recipe from ‘New Style Bayou ’ 2-course demonstration dinner on Tuesday, August 14 at 5:30pm and 7pm.

Publix Aprons Cooking School is located at 5400 Wyndham Forest Drive in Glen Allen and offers a variety of courses, which utilize modern technology, classic culinary techniques and wine and beer pairings.

(804) 527-1498

Instagram & Facebook: @ApronsRVA

For more information you can visit: www.Publix.com/CookingSchools



