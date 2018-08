Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, VA - Formal Royal Harpist, Claire Jones, accompanied by her husband, Chris Marshall playing Cajon, performed two songs entitled "Libertango" and "Coracles".

Claire was the Official Harpist for the Prince of Wales from 2007 to 2011 and is now teaching young children the art of music at the GreenSpring International Academy of Music.

See her perform "By Royal Appointment" on Friday, August 3rd from 7pm-9pm at 4101 Grove Avenue in Richmond.