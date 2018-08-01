Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, VA - The Down Home Family Reunion, A Celebration of African American Folklife, is one of the Elegba Folklore Society's original programs created in 1990. Janine Bell, with the Elegba Folklore Society, share all about the music and dance, special children's events, and interactive site demonstrations taking place at this year's event.

The Celebration of African American Folklife takes place on Saturday, August 18th from 1pm to 11pm at Abner Clay Park at Belvidere and W. Leigh Street. For more information visit http://efsinc.org/​