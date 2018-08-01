× 2 men arrested for stealing lawn equipment from Prince George home

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. – Two men have been arrested after police say they stole several pieces of lawn and construction equipment from a Prince George County home.

Police said Mark Adkins Jr. and Daniel Berra were arrested without incident on Wednesday, August 1. Investigators have not released where the crimes occurred.

Adkins, 34, and Berra, 31, both of Prince George County, were transported to the Riverside Regional Jail. They have been charged with grand larceny and breaking and entering into a dwelling.

Police say additional charges may be forthcoming.