Shaynefully Delicious pickles

RICHMOND, Va – Culinary Enthusiast Shayne Rogers sliced, diced and customized jars of homemadegarlic refrigerator pickles! Bill Bevins got a *kick of heat from the spicy jalapeño pickle creation!

For 1 pint of pickles you will need:

1 pint jar with tight fitting lid

2-3 Kirby pickles, sliced or speared

1 c apple cider vinegar

1 T salt

1 T sugar

2 garlic cloves, crushed

½ t crushed red pepper flakes

½ t black pepper corns

1 t pickling spice

Dissolve salt and sugar in vinegar over medium heat, bringing it to a simmer. Add pickling spice, garlic, red pepper flakes and pepper corns to the pint jar. Make these to your taste. If you don’t like a flavor please leave it out. Pack cucumbers to about a half inch from the top. Pour vinegar mixture over cucumbers just until they are completely submerged. Cover jar, tightly, and let come to room temperature. Move to the refrigerator for two days. After that they will be ready to enjoy!

***Please note that these pickles are NOT shelf stable and MUST be stored in the refrigerator.***