Suspicious death reported at Chesterfield apartment

ETTRICK, Va. -- A death investigation is underway in Chesterfield after police responded to the River Road Terrace Apartments Monday night.

Lt. David Samuels, with Chesterfield Police, indicated in an overnight tweet that the death was considered suspicious.

"No reason to believe that there is any danger to the public," he added.

Chesterfield Police are investigating a suspicious death in the 20800 block of River Terrace Road. At this time police have no reason to believe that there is any danger to the public. @NBC12 @8NEWS @CBS6 @CrimeSolversCCH — LtDavidSamuels (@LtDavidSamuels) July 31, 2018

The apartments are located along the 20800 block of River Terrace Road.

Additional information about the victim, or possible suspect in the death investigation, has not yet been released.

This is a developing story.