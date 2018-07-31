Richmond-native Rebecca Wolf takes command of USS Gladiator

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANAMA, Bahrain -- Richmond-native Lt. Cmdr. Rebecca Wolf assumed command of the Avenger-class mine countermeasures ship USS Gladiator during a July 11 ceremony aboard the ship in Bahrain.

"To the Gladiators standing before me and those standing the watch, I have been impressed by the success of your teamwork as I have seen what we accomplish together," said Wolf. "You set the professional and personal standards, you communicate honestly and you treat each other with respect. As Gladiators we have purpose, strength and fortitude. You are an unstoppable force, and I stand here honored, privileged and proud to serve as your commanding officer."

Wolf previously served as Gladiator's executive officer, making the transition "almost seamless," a Navy spokesperson said.

"I couldn’t have asked for a better XO," outgoing Lt. Cmdr. Roosevelt B. White said. "Command can be lonely, but I never felt alone because of the caliber of officer you are. I am excited for you to begin your journey as commanding officer."