× Pupatella to open Innsbrook-area pizza parlor

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — After firing up in the Fan nearly a year ago, a Northern Virginia-based pizzeria brand is preparing to open its second local restaurant across from Innsbrook.

Pupatella is taking over the former Pie Five Pizza location at 10921 W. Broad St. in the Colonnades West shopping center.

Pupatella franchisee and Richmond native Zeeshan Kaba would not say when he plans to open the Henrico location.

Pie Five, which opened in the shopping center in 2013, recently vacated the space. The chain still has a location in Willow Lawn.

Click here to keep reading on RichmondBizSense.