Multiple people, cars, apartments hit in Henrico shootout

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Two people were injured during a Monday night shootout at a Henrico County apartment complex, according to Henrico Police.

The situation was reported at about 10:15 p.m. at the Oakland Village apartment complex along the 1400 block of Old Bronze Road, between Route 5 and Darbytown Road, in eastern Henrico.

Shots were fired by bystanders during a fight between two females, according to police.

One shooting victim was struck in the thigh and the other victim was shot in the arm, police said. Both shooting victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries. No other details about the shooting victims were released.

In addition to the two shooting victims, five unoccupied vehicles, three occupied apartments, and one unoccupied apartment were also struck.

Three dozen bullet casings were recovered from the scene.

No arrests have been made in the shooting.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.