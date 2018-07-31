No injuries reported in Henrico County house fire

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – There were no injuries Tuesday afternoon after a house fire in Henrico County’s east end.

Firefighters responded to a report of smoke coming from a home in the 300 block of Forest Avenue at 1:39 p.m. Upon arrival, crews searched the home to make sure no one was trapped inside and extinguished the fire.

The home suffered damaged on the inside, according to fire officials.

The Henrico Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the blaze.