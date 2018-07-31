× From Toano to Henrico: Lumber Liquidators to move headquarters into former Southern Season building

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Lumber Liquidators plans to relocate its corporate headquarters to Henrico County, the hardwood flooring retailer announced Tuesday. The move will result in the closing of the company’s Toano-based floor finishing operations. Approximately 45 Toano-based employees will be impacted.

“Transitioning from our finishing operations business gives us an opportunity to focus on our growing retail presence and installation service offerings,” Dennis Knowles, CEO of Lumber Liquidators, said in a statement.

The move to Henrico will happen in late 2019, according to a company spokesperson. It will move into the building that once housed Southern Season grocery store in the Libbie Mill section of town.

“We are pleased that Lumber Liquidators has decided to locate its headquarters in Henrico’s mid-town neighborhood,” Frank Thornton, Chairman of the Henrico County Board of Supervisors, said “We thank Lumber Liquidators for their continued confidence in Henrico; we know this is a location where they will grow and prosper.”

The Henrico headquarters will house approximately 200 employees, the company announced.

“Lumber Liquidators is grateful for the support of the Toano and Williamsburg communities over the last 15 years,” said Knowles. “We look forward to continuing to serve the area at our local retail locations, while we also start a new chapter as corporate citizens of the Henrico County and Richmond communities.”