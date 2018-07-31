× Driver strikes man who ran onto I-295 to collect fallen ladder

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — A man who ran out onto Interstate 295 to retrieve a ladder that fell off his pickup truck suffered life-threatening injuries when he was struck by on-coming traffic, according to Virginia State Police.

The incident happened at about 11:37 a.m. Tuesday, on southbound I-295 near Meadowbridge Road in Mechanicsville.

“A ladder fell out of a pickup truck that was headed south on Interstate 295,” a Virginia State Police spokesperson wrote in an email about the incident. “The driver of the pickup truck pulled off on the left shoulder, got out of the vehicle and ran into the travel lanes in an attempt to retrieve the ladder. The adult male ran into the path of a southbound 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt, which was unable to brake in time to avoid the pedestrian.”

The pick-up truck driver was taken to VCU Medical Center. The crash, according to police, remains under investigation.

