× Church Hill salon robbed twice in one month, police seek suspect

RICHMOND, Va. — A suspect believed to be linked to two commercial robberies at a Church Hill hair salon is being sought by Richmond Police.

On the evening of Thursday, June 25, the suspect entered Seven Hills Studio at 501 North 25th Street and demanded money from the cashier. The cashier complied and handed the suspect an undisclosed amount of money and the suspect then fled the store, heading north on 25th Street. The second incident occurred at the same location on Monday, June 11.

Detectives believe the two incidents are related.

The suspect is described as a black male who was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with “ASCEND” written on the front.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call First Precinct Detective J. Mitchell at (804) 646-0569 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.