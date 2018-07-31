× Masked motorcyclist fraudulently withdraws $780 from Chesterfield ATM

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield County Police are searching for a masked motorcyclist who may be responsible for making fraudulent withdrawals from an ATM.

On Friday, July 27, a bank account was compromised at an ATM off of Hopkins Road in Chesterfield.

According to Chesterfield Police, $780 were fraudulently withdrawn from the ATM.

Detectives are asking for the publics help in identifying the man seen in video footage captured from the ATM. Please call 804-748-1251 with any information or leave an anonymous tip on the Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers app at www.p3tips.com/699 or by calling 804-748-0660.