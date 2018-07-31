Businesses feel the impact after flooding in the Outer Banks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KITTY HAWK, N.C. -- Less than 24 hours after a major rain event in the Outer Banks, the sun was out and the water receded. However, businesses and residents said the impact will linger.

Leftover flood water could be seen in yards coming awfully close to, if not in, the first floor of local homes.

"It was an abundance of rain. It just kept pouring down," said Tori Peters as she recalled Monday's constant rain. "Last night was really, really high water. We were surrounded by flood waters. I couldn't believe it. I've lived here since March of 1989 and I can't remember this much rainfall."

Peters showed WTKR photos of North Virginia Dare Trail covered in water and impassable. Some cars could be seen trying to make it through the high water.

The rain may be gone, but some parking lots remained flooded. Local business owners said it's situations such as those that force them to make hard decisions.

"We actually had to close early Sunday night because the parking lot was filling up so much," said Debbie Mullins, a manager at The Bonzer Shack.

That closing flowed into Monday.

“We had impassable roads. Our parking lot was completely flooded. You couldn’t even pull into the parking lot. That’s pretty much why we had to close," said Mullins.

And why many are working hard to try and see the sunnier side of things. Mullins said everyone at the restaurant is trying to make up the money they lost Sunday and Monday.