3 men face federal charges for 7-Eleven robberies: Crime Insider

RICHMOND, Va. -- Their alleged crimes in Carytown date back to March, but now three men have been indicted by a federal grand jury for robberies at two 7-Eleven stores on the same night.

Anthony Wilson, Devin Vangundy and Rashaun Smith are all facing four counts of federal charges to include robbery, affecting commerce and firearms violations.

Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett that in each robbery, a clerk was threatened with force and held against their will. The three robbery suspects were allegedly found in possession of a .45 caliber gun and ammunition.

The three men were also charged in connection to a string of Chesterfield County robberies.