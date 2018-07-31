Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Pete Woody, communications manager for Sports Backers and Todd Feldman, chief marketing officer of Virginia Credit Union shares details about the 10th Annual Virginia Credit Union Moonlight Ride.

This year's ride will feature an 8-mile course and family-friendly 2-mile course, which is great for kids on their own bikes or in trailers or child seats. Event goers will enjoy food, drinks, live music, and more at the Agee’s Post-Ride party.

10th Annual Virginia Credit Union Moonlight Ride Saturday, August 25

For more information call 804-285-9495 or visit www.sportsbackers.org

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY SPORTS BACKERS}