🏈Win tickets to Redskins Fan’s Dream: Celebration In The End Zone

Four lucky winners will score a four-pack of tickets to the 2nd annual Celebration In The End Zone fan event at the Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center on Wednesday, Aug. 1 from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

You’ll get to mix and mingle with Redskins staff and personnel. You’ll also get to bid on Redskin memorabilia — like autographed footballs, helmets, jerseys and more! (Click here if you would like to buy tickets.)

The prize includes:

Entry into the event

Food from Mama J’s, Mosaic, and Groovin’ Gourmet

Complimentary Raffle Ticket

2 Non-Alcoholic drink tickets (cash bar is available)

It’s super easy to enter. Just click here to comment on the WTVR CBS 6 Facebook page.

We’ll post/notify the winners here on WTVR.com and on the CBS 6 Facebook Tuesday evening!

NOTE: Winners must pick up their tickets on Wednesday at the WTVR CBS 6 studios at 3301 W. Broad Street in Richmond.

