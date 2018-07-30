We had a *Shucking Good Time with Oysters!

Teachers ‘inappropriately’ helped students
Posted 12:29 pm, July 30, 2018, by

RICHMOND, Va – Chef David McClure the Chef de Cuisine from Gabriel Archer Tavern at Williamsburg Winery shucked, breaded and fried his crispy chickpea crusted oysters to perfection then paired it with a cucumber spearmint slaw. He also demonstrated how to make a quick and delicious tartar sauce.

 

Crispy Chickpea Crusted Big Island Agriculture Oysters with Cucumber Spearmint Slaw and Pink Peppercorn Tartar

Chickpea Breading

1 dozen Fresh local Oysters, 2cup buttermilk

1cup chickpea flour

1cup almond flour

1cup cornmeal

1/2cup cornstarch

2tbl ground cumin

Sea salt and black pepper to taste

    First shuck oysters and place in buttermilk. Take out and let sit for one minute. Mix all other ingredients with a wire whisk and make sure they are incorporated thoroughly. Lay breading out in pan place oysters in it one by one. Heat a cast iron pan with at least 3oz of olive oil. Once hot carefully fry both sides. No more than 30 seconds on each side. Take oysters out on a paper napkin to absorb excess oil.

Pink Peppercorn Tartar

2cups dukes Mayonnaise

1cup old church creamery yogurt

2tbl pink peppercorns

1cup chopped cornichons with liquid

1ea. Orange (juiced)

1/2cup fresh thyme

        In a medium bowl place mayonnaise, yogurt and spices. Add the juice from one orange and the chopped cornichons. Now blend with a small hand held emulsion blender. Keep somewhat chunky. Check seasoning and adjust accordingly.

Garden Cucumber and Spearmint Slaw

2ea. Pickling cucumbers

2ea. Shallots

2tbl white Balsamic

1cup fresh spearmint leaves

1/2cup extra virgin olive oil

Sea Salt and pepper to taste

       First slice cucumbers and julienne thin as possible. Cut shallots in half follow lines on shallot to julienne thin as possible. Take spearmint leaves roll up together and chiffonade thin as possible. Mix all together with extra virgin olive oil and lightly toss. Plate dish by putting dot of tartar on each oyster, then pinch of slaw on top. Garnish with fresh herbs or fun edible flowers.