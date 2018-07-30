We had a *Shucking Good Time with Oysters!

RICHMOND, Va – Chef David McClure the Chef de Cuisine from Gabriel Archer Tavern at Williamsburg Winery shucked, breaded and fried his crispy chickpea crusted oysters to perfection then paired it with a cucumber spearmint slaw. He also demonstrated how to make a quick and delicious tartar sauce.

Crispy Chickpea Crusted Big Island Agriculture Oysters with Cucumber Spearmint Slaw and Pink Peppercorn Tartar

Chickpea Breading

1 dozen Fresh local Oysters, 2cup buttermilk

1cup chickpea flour

1cup almond flour

1cup cornmeal

1/2cup cornstarch

2tbl ground cumin

Sea salt and black pepper to taste

First shuck oysters and place in buttermilk. Take out and let sit for one minute. Mix all other ingredients with a wire whisk and make sure they are incorporated thoroughly. Lay breading out in pan place oysters in it one by one. Heat a cast iron pan with at least 3oz of olive oil. Once hot carefully fry both sides. No more than 30 seconds on each side. Take oysters out on a paper napkin to absorb excess oil.

Pink Peppercorn Tartar

2cups dukes Mayonnaise

1cup old church creamery yogurt

2tbl pink peppercorns

1cup chopped cornichons with liquid

1ea. Orange (juiced)

1/2cup fresh thyme

In a medium bowl place mayonnaise, yogurt and spices. Add the juice from one orange and the chopped cornichons. Now blend with a small hand held emulsion blender. Keep somewhat chunky. Check seasoning and adjust accordingly.

Garden Cucumber and Spearmint Slaw

2ea. Pickling cucumbers

2ea. Shallots

2tbl white Balsamic

1cup fresh spearmint leaves

1/2cup extra virgin olive oil

Sea Salt and pepper to taste