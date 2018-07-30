We had a *Shucking Good Time with Oysters!

RICHMOND, Va – Chef David McClure the Chef de Cuisine from Gabriel Archer Tavern at Williamsburg Winery shucked, breaded and fried his crispy chickpea crusted oysters to perfection then paired it with a cucumber spearmint slaw. He also demonstrated how to make a quick and delicious tartar sauce.
Crispy Chickpea Crusted Big Island Agriculture Oysters with Cucumber Spearmint Slaw and Pink Peppercorn Tartar
Chickpea Breading
1 dozen Fresh local Oysters, 2cup buttermilk
1cup chickpea flour
1cup almond flour
1cup cornmeal
1/2cup cornstarch
2tbl ground cumin
Sea salt and black pepper to taste
First shuck oysters and place in buttermilk. Take out and let sit for one minute. Mix all other ingredients with a wire whisk and make sure they are incorporated thoroughly. Lay breading out in pan place oysters in it one by one. Heat a cast iron pan with at least 3oz of olive oil. Once hot carefully fry both sides. No more than 30 seconds on each side. Take oysters out on a paper napkin to absorb excess oil.
Pink Peppercorn Tartar
2cups dukes Mayonnaise
1cup old church creamery yogurt
2tbl pink peppercorns
1cup chopped cornichons with liquid
1ea. Orange (juiced)
1/2cup fresh thyme
In a medium bowl place mayonnaise, yogurt and spices. Add the juice from one orange and the chopped cornichons. Now blend with a small hand held emulsion blender. Keep somewhat chunky. Check seasoning and adjust accordingly.
Garden Cucumber and Spearmint Slaw
2ea. Pickling cucumbers
2ea. Shallots
2tbl white Balsamic
1cup fresh spearmint leaves
1/2cup extra virgin olive oil
Sea Salt and pepper to taste
First slice cucumbers and julienne thin as possible. Cut shallots in half follow lines on shallot to julienne thin as possible. Take spearmint leaves roll up together and chiffonade thin as possible. Mix all together with extra virgin olive oil and lightly toss. Plate dish by putting dot of tartar on each oyster, then pinch of slaw on top. Garnish with fresh herbs or fun edible flowers.