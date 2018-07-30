× Teen shows up to hospital with gunshot wound after Henrico shooting

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Henrico Police are investigating after a teenager showed up to a hospital with a gunshot wound Monday afternoon.

Police say between 3:30 and 4:00 p.m., officers were called to Telegraph Road near Telegraph Station Lane for a reported shooting.

A short time later, a male teen shows up to an area hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to police.

“At this preliminary stage of the investigation, Henrico Detectives have located witnesses, and are conducting interviews to piece together the events of the afternoon involving the parties that resulted in this injury,” said a Henrico Police spokesperson.

Police said the incident involved several young adults around 16 to 23 years old.

If you have information that could help investigators, call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. Citizens can also download the “P3 Tips” app to their mobile devices and submit their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.