Summer theatre festival in Ashland

RICHMOND, Va – The Whistle Stop Theatre Company made a stop in our studio for a live sampling of their show Rumpelstiltskin that is a part of the Summer Theatre Festival. Director Louise Ricks sat down to talk about the three featured shows “Thumbelina” “Cattywampused: American Folk Tales” and Rumpelstiltskin. Joel White, Darren Lage, Avery Ingle and Starlet Night on keyboard performed a scene from Ruplestiltskin .

The Whistle Stop Theatre Presents Ashland Suymmer Theatre Festival on Saturday, August 11th starting at noon. Click here for more information: https://whistlestoptheatre.weebly.com/