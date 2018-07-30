× Nikki-Dee Ray treats residents of the Virginia Home to fresh breakfast

RICHMOND, Va. — They say eating breakfast is a key to a successful day, and what could make for a better breakfast than a fresh, hot coffee with warm bagels and cream cheese?

As part of our CBS 6 Gives campaign, meteorologist Nikki-Dee Ray surprised residents of the Virginia Home, a nonprofit residential care center for adults with permanent physical disabilities, with fresh breakfast from Panera Bread.

“Last week I actually got to come out and meet a bunch of you all for the first time,” Ray said. “You brought so much joy to my heart that I wanted to bring you something that would make you all smile.”

After distributing bagels and coffee, Ray spent the morning hanging out with residents of the home to snack and catch up on their life at the Virginia Hospital.

Watch previous CBS 6 Gives segments online here.