Man killed on North Richmond street

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police are investigating the shooting death of a man in North Richmond.

Officers responded to the 3100 block of Meadowbridge Road for a reported shooting just before midnight Sunday night. When officers arrived, they found the shooting victim. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

No additional information has been released about the victim, nor a suspect in the fatal shooting.

This is a developing story.

Anyone with information was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

BREAKING: @RichmondPolice say a man was found shot on the 3100 block of Meadowbridge Road. He was pronounced dead on scene. Police are still searching for the shooter. @CBS6 pic.twitter.com/OGbJqpFHcv — Shannon Lilly (@ShannonLillyTV) July 30, 2018