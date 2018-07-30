× Man found shot dead in North Richmond; police investigating

Richmond, Va. — A man is dead after he was found shot in North Richmond, according to Richmond police, who are now investigating his death as a homicide.

Police said they responded to the 3100 block of Meadowbridge Road for a report of a person shot just before midnight Sunday.

When officers arrived they said they found a man shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police are asking anyone with information about this crime to call crime stoppers at (804) 780-1000

This is a developing story.