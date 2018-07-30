× Hanover woman dies after car falls down embankment

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — A Sunday evening crash on Kings Acres Road proved fatal after the driver’s car collided with a culvert and spun down a steep embankment.

Shortly after 4 p.m., the Hanover Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash on Kings Acre Road near the intersection with Washington Highway.

A 2006 Dodge Durango was moving east when it traveled off the right side of the roadway, colliding with a culvert and coming to rest at the bottom of a steep embankment, the Sherriff’s Office reports.

The vehicle’s driver, Lisa Monaghan, 52, of Hanover, was transported to a local hospital and subsequently pronounced dead.

Investigators are still collecting information to determine the circumstances that led to this tragic incident.