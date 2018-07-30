× Henrico Police search for man missing since June 30

HENRICO, Va. — The Henrico County Police Division is asking the publics help in locating a man who has been missing since June 30.

54-year-old William Jerome Brown is described as a 5’7” black male weighing approximately 200 pounds. He was last seen in the area of Chamberlayne Avenue and Azalea Avenue in Richmond, and is believed to be driving a silver 2005 Chrysler Town and Country van with VA tags “YRA-2254,” according to Henrico Police.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of William Jerome Brown is asked to contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also download the “P3 Tips” app to their mobile devices and submit their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.